Bryan Co. Highway 144 project completion date pushed back

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People traveling in or through Bryan County can expect some more delays starting as soon as Wednesday.
That’s because there will be daily lane closures on Highway 144 in Richmond Hill as the widening project continues.
With fewer people on the road as many continue to shelter in place, Jill Nagel with the Georgia Department of Transportation says it’s made the construction process easier. They’re still concerned about people speeding through because there’s less traffic.
GDOT says the purpose of the widening project is to set the stage for a roundabout reconfiguration a Belfast Keller road.
The daily lane closures will start at Rabbit Hill Road and end just west of Belfast River Road beginning at 9 a.m. ending at 4:30 p.m. every day.
Nagel says the widening project stretches about five miles on 144 and they’re moving along to get the project complete.
GDOT released a statement saying "At this time, construction and maintenance activities are still underway with safety precautions in place for our employees and the traveling public.
The statement went on to say that, "maintaining the state’s critical transportation infrastructure is an essential service that must continue. However, we continue to monitor this situation daily."
Nagel says she wants people to remain vigilant of construction workers and expect delays. Once the project is complete there will be four lanes that will be accessible that will go into the roundabout.
The anticipated completion date was originally in December but it has been pushed back to February 2021.
