CCSO: 2 inmates, 2 employees recovered from COVID-19

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office states that two inmates and two employees that tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
The two inmates tested positive in early April. According to the sheriff’s office, the first inmate was tested due to minor symptoms. The second inmate was tested due to potential exposure. Each inmate has received two negative COVID-19 tests administered 24-hours apart.
The two sheriff’s office employees that had tested positive have each received two negative test results now and have been cleared to return to work.
According to the sheriff’s office, COVID-19 precautions are still in place at the jail. Each arrestee is issued a mask and placed into isolation for 14 days. They are tested for COVID-19 before moving into the general population of the Chatham County Jail.
If an inmate refuses a COVID-19 test, the sheriff’s office states it will obtain a court order that mandates the individual to be tested.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.