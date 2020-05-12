City of Savannah expands crews to accomodate yard waste collection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Savannah has expanded the number of collection crews to expedite the yard waste pickup process.
The City instituted a one-time yard waste collection across the city using a partnership with a private sector company. This is normally activated only after major storms. The City says the amount of yard waste and other debris greatly exceeded expectations, leading to longer pickup times.
City crews will now work with the private contractor’s crews on weekends. Yard debris has been removed from 82 of Savannah’s neighborhoods so far.
Collection is ongoing in 23 other neighborhoods. These include:
- Eastside
- Dixon Park
- East Victorian District
- Baldwin Park
- Live Oak
- Benjamin Van Clark Park
- Parkside
- Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent
- Ardmore/Gould Estates/Olin Heights
- Abercorn Heights/Lamara Heights/Ridgewood/Poplar Heights
- Memorial Hospital/Fairfield
- Edgemere
- Avalon/Oglethorpe Mall Area
- Paradise Park
- Leeds Gate/Colonial Village/Hunters Chase
- Largo Woods/Quail Forest
- Wilshire Estates/Savannah Mall/Tranquilla Woods
- The Village/Rio/Armstrong
- White Bluff/Holland Drive
- White Bluff Neighborhoods
- Windsor Forest
- Coffee Bluff/Rose Dhu
- Wild Heron Plantation/Southern Woods/Habersham Plantation
