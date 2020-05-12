COVID-19 pandemic causes small delay in construction of Jasper County Schools Career and Technology Education Center

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The pandemic has caused a small delay in the construction of Jasper County Schools Career and Technology Education Center, but it isn’t causing any concerns for the district.
The pandemic caused a 10 day delay in the process, but project manager Brad Malm says construction is nearly 75 percent complete despite the short postponement.
Malm told the Jasper County School Board Monday night a completion date in July hasn’t been changed. The center will house a number of science, technology, engineering, math, and career skills programs.
On Tuesday, Malm says the outlook is good despite the coronavirus outbreak.
“As far as budget goes, we’re doing very well. With regard to the contingency amounts, I would conservatively say there will be money left that will be returned to the district.”
The center is set to open for classes this August.
