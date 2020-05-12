Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 5-12-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will continue to build over the area this week. We'll see mainly sunny skies and no big rain chance through the weekend. Low pressure will develop near the Bahamas this weekend and move to the northeast Monday and Tuesday. This will keep the low away from the US. There is a 50% chance of the low become subtropical. The first name on the 2020 hurricane list is Arthur.
Today will be sunny, highs 70-78.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 53-63.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs 76-85.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 90.
