Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city has canceled its annual fair because of COVID-19. The Roanoke Times reports officials in the city of Salem announced Monday that it would cancel the Salem Fair due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The fair was scheduled for July 1-12 at the Taliaferro Complex. It attracts about 300,000 people to the region each year. Officials said the fair had to be canceled because the city could not guarantee the safety of employees and guests at the large event. City Manager Jay Taliaferro said the city will work with Deggeller Attractions to bring the fair back in 2021.