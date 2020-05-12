Local Artist Shares Fun, Easy DIY Project Perfect for Families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Toilet paper hoarders probably had no idea they were also loading up on art supplies. Artist Sophie Docalavich lives in Hampton County, and you may have seen her murals in Estill or Yemassee. She shared a fun and creative DIY project using toilet paper rolls.
Docalavich is part of a non-profit organization to help artists in the Lowcountry and Savannah who are struggling financially during the Coronavirus. It’s called SLAY, which stands for Support Lowcountry artists y’all.
