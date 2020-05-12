Lowcountry barbershop excited to greet clients Monday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Joe’s Classic Cuts is finally reopening.
“We are all geared up we got our supplies ready to go, looking forward to seeing all of our customers."
Close contact businesses have been closed by the governor for weeks. Now, they have one week to prepare for their clients return.
“We have a staff meeting on Saturday where we are going to go over all of the steps of disinfecting in between customers,” owner Joe Gancio said.
All close contact businesses can re-open in S.C. on May 19. But they are asked to make sure they are taking precautions. Gancio said his staff has always focused on sanitation.
“Well, I’ve been doing it pretty much all along. Just going back to the original of what our school taught us. The exact steps and do every step of cleanliness after every client,” he said.
A practice that made it even more frustrating when they were closed while retail opened back up.
“Sad, disappointed, it was definitely very sad. I was excited and wanted to go back and not understanding why we can’t go back when other people we’re going back too,” Gancio said.
Gancio said he’s going to make sure his clients are staying safe by making sure they take a stop at the sanitation station before they are allowed to come inside. He also ordered paper gowns, masks, and extra hand sanitizer to prepare. Now, one week away from reopening, their clients are making appointments and getting excited
“They are so excited. As soon as, I think I had a text message within five minutes of the governor’s announcement saying I booked my appointment. I can’t wait,” Gancio said.
