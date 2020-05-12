Memorial Health begins to see mysterious illness related to COVID-19 in children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It a new mysterious illness impacting children.
There’s still a lot unknown about this multi-system inflammatory disease associated with COVID-19. Doctors at Memorial Health say they have seen a few cases of it locally.
They treated the illness just as they would Kawasaki’s disease and say the children improved and recovered at home.
The symptoms include ongoing fever, swelling, rash, heart, and breathing issues..
“While this is a scary sounding disease that we’re still trying to understand better this is an extremely rare disease," said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health. "One it’s very uncommon for children to be symptomatic at all with COVID-19 and then this consequence appears to be very rare when we consider all the children across the world and US that have been infected.”
Doctors say if you notice any of the symptoms you should contact your primary care physician.
