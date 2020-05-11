Middle Georgia State University Responds to COVID-19

Cochran, Ga. (WTOC) - Like most college students, students at Middle Georgia State University won’t be returning to campus for the rest of the spring or summer. The school’s Vice President for Enrollment Management says students can meet with admissions counselors, sign up for classes and go through the orientation process online. MGSU has an online campus, and an orientation already existed for those students. Now, those services are offered to all students.
“Our admissions team put together a video so our students would have a face to go with the voiceover and the name, and we just tried to pull together all the information that the students would need and to know about Middle Georgia, coupled with a campus tour that’s virtual and they can go through, because we just feel like we want to talk to our own students. You know? It’s important to us to build relationships with them.”
Whether or not students will return in person for the fall will be determined by the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents. The board has asked each institution to put together a plan of what being back at school in person will look like.
