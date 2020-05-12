More women on unemployment in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Georgia, the unemployment claims peaked in the second week of April.
Many of those businesses had to close down or scale back services during the pandemic.
A majority of the jobs lost were in the service industries like retail, where women outnumber men.
Georgia Southern Economics Professor Michael Toma says most of these layoffs are temporary.
And industries are being affected the most are because of restrictions and social distancing measures taken due to the health crisis.
“In those service sector industries, females hold a proportionally higher share of those jobs. And in the sectors where fewer jobs were lost, primarily in manufacturing and in construction trades, a greater proportion of those jobs tend to be held by males than females," said Toma.
Professor Toma also says our economy should recover as restrictions continue to ease and businesses and people feel more comfortable being out in public spaces again.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.