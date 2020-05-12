Richmond Hill students return items during ‘Collection Carnival’

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - High school students are inching closer to the final days of grade school.
In Richmond Hill on Tuesday, many of them returned their textbooks, sporting uniforms and other school owned supplies, during a curbside collection carnival.
While the road to finishing the 2020 school year wasn’t easy, teachers at Richmond Hill High School reflect on the year as things finally come to an end.
"I think one of the hardest things for teachers is we miss our students, we love these kids like our children, and we don't get to see them anymore,” math teacher Paula Compton said.
As students returned their supplies, Compton says a curbside carnival drop off was the safest and easiest option for students and families.
She said even though the school year is ending, their job as school leaders is something that can't ever be replaced.
"For us, our job is kind of two fold. We've got to reassure them and make sure that they understand that everything is going to be okay, but at the same time we still have to teach them things,” Compton said.
Even taking some lessons into the next school year.
"I'm not the best with technology so I had to become a little bit better and a little bit faster and I think next year I'm going to incorporate a lot more technology into my classroom because I think that for some students they really do well with it. Others not quite so much. So, I want to do a better blending with the two."
For students they say the process has taught them more than they could've ever imagined.
"I learned that there's more than one way to do things,” student Marissa Bucknear said.
Drive through graduation for seniors is scheduled for this Saturday, May 16.
