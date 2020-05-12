Tigers release 2020 football slate, aim to build on 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After the program’s first winning season in more than two decades and going unbeaten in conference play, the Savannah State football program is hoping to prove that was no fluke in 2020.
The Tigers released their fall slate Tuesday, now revised with the loss of Florida Tech from the schedule. The Panthers dropped football Monday, effective immediately.
SSU will play six home games in 2020, including five straight between September 19 and October 17.
The Tigers were set to play Florida Tech in the season opener on September 5. That week is now an open date. SSU will open the season September 12 at Livingstone College.
After that, it’s the five-game homestand which features four SIAC matchups. That stretch also includes Homecoming on October 17 when the Tigers host Clark Atlanta.
One of those home games is against Morehouse. The game against the Maroon Tigers was originally scheduled to be played in the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis. The Classic has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so SSU and Morehouse agreed to play the game in Savannah.
SSU then faces two key SIAC East foes on the road, visiting Albany State on October 24 and Fort Valley State on Halloween.
The Tigers then close out the regular season with a visit from Edward Waters on November 7.
SAVANNAH STATE 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
September 5- Open
September 12- at Livingstone
September 19- Central State
September 26- Morehouse
October 3- Benedict
October 10- Virginia University of Lynchburg
October 17- Clark Atlanta (Homecoming)
October 24- at Albany State
October 31- at Fort Valley State
November 7- Edward Waters
November 14- SIAC Championship Game
