Tuesday: Chilly morning gives way to a stunning afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cool this morning, with temperatures running well below normal once again. Numbers are in the upper 40s and lower 50s and continuing to cool as the sun does not rise until 6:30 a.m. or so. By sunrise, most of us will be in the upper 40s, some in the lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
Sunshine dominates the forecast as the temperature recovers to near 70° by noon and peaks in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.
The forecast remains dry and a bit breezy.
Temperatures begin to rebound heading into our Wednesday and by this weekend, afternoon temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 80s to near 90° with just a slight chance of rain. Hotter weather is possible next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
