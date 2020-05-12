Tybee Island Marine Science Center welcomes equipment for new building

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Marine Science Center is closed because of COVID-19 right now, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t busy.
Tuesday they were hard at work heavy lifting. Two of their new large fiberglass tanks were delivered to the future home of the science center located near North Beach.
The first tank is for sharks and rays and the second for Admiral their two year-old resident sea turtle. Her old tank was about 800 gallons and the new one holds more than 4,500 gallons.
To help unload the 2,350 pound delivery early Tuesday morning the science center enlisted their community. They had help from the Tybee Island Fire Department, lifeguards, city employees, volunteers and more.
“It was a community effort,” said Chantal Audran, Tybee Island Marine Science Center curator. “It was Tybee strong as one would say so we’re super proud.”
Science center staff says the moving of these new massive tanks showed the community’s support for their growth and excitement for what’s to come.
“Every tank that we have now is pretty much a home system that we’ve kind of made our own and the staff does it and so it’s amazing that we’re getting these larger systems,” said Allison Williford, Marine Science Educator. “It’s a whole new world for us and we’re still keeping that grassroots feel here, we’re Tybee… So we are growing, but we’re still going to be that little hometown science center that you can come and feel like you are welcome and feel at home and hopefully fall in love with what we have here.”
The Tybee Island Marine Science Center’s North Beach building is on track to open in September. Their current location is planned to reopen on June 1. They say should things change they will let the public know on their Facebook and website.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.