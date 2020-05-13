Beaufort doctors stress importance of child vaccines during COVID-19

“We tried to keep even our teenagers on their regular schedule," said Joseph Loid, Beaufort Medical Hospital’s head of pediatrics. "Which means we want to see our 11-year-old, we want to see our 16-year-olds, who have scheduled vaccinations during those times. And even going back to our 4-year-olds – that’s the major vaccines before school starts we want to make sure they are up-to-date.”