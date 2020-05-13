Beaufort doctors stress importance of child vaccines during COVID-19

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The presence of COVID-19 has scared some people away from going to the doctor. Some of those canceling appointments are parents.
While COVID-19 is canceling trips, concerts, and haircuts, doctors are reminding patients not to let it impact your doctor appointments.
Most children have regularly scheduled vaccines in their life. Doctors say those vaccines need to stay on schedule.
“We tried to keep even our teenagers on their regular schedule," said Joseph Loid, Beaufort Medical Hospital’s head of pediatrics. "Which means we want to see our 11-year-old, we want to see our 16-year-olds, who have scheduled vaccinations during those times. And even going back to our 4-year-olds – that’s the major vaccines before school starts we want to make sure they are up-to-date.”
He says COVID-19 is frightening some parents into canceling appointments.
“As a result, some of our immunizations have been falling behind.”
Loid says kids are less likely to be infected with COVID-19.
“Some really good news though, and it’s really time for everyone to take pause and think for a moment, the children are not getting sick”
And he says avoiding these shots could mean trouble down the road.
“So, the vaccines we gave that we do have available, we need to make sure we keep it up for the children so we don’t have another kind of infection or another kind of outbreak or something different six months or year or two years from now because of pushing things back now.”
He’s worried delaying things has one result.
“What happens when you postpone things? You tend to forget. And then before you know what you’ve got some trouble. “
He wants every parent to have the same mindset of one of his patients.
“As long as the doctor’s office is open, we will be coming in. We should not be afraid of what could happen.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.