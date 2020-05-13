2 Chatham Co. inmates test positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has reported that two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the sheriff’s office, the two inmates were tested Monday, May 11, following their arrests. Each inmate is in quarantine in a negative pressure isolation cell and is receiving medical care.
The sheriff’s office has stated that arrestees brought to the jail are isolated for 14 days and tested before being moved into the general population as an inmate.
The sheriff’s office announced earlier this week that two inmates and two employees had recovered from COVID-19.
