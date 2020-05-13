Chatham County gets pushback after opting out of review process in design of new courthouse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An update was provided Wednesday on the multi-million dollar, SPLOST-funded new Chatham County Courthouse complex.
The new trial court building will hold 12 new courtrooms, and administrative space.
Metropolitan Planning Commission staff is recommending removing exterior columns and design simplification to make the new courthouse complex more compatible with surrounding historic context.
The new building will sit on the site of the old Chatham County Jail, which was demolished two years ago. It’s a project one Savannah alderman, Nick Palumbo, is following very closely.
“This courthouse has already been through what they call phase one. This is phase two, talking about the smaller details, getting down to the nitty gritty. They’ve done all of the heavy lifting when it comes to the design,” Palumbo said.
But Palumbo, along with all on the Historic District Board of Review, and other organizations like Historic Savannah Foundation, Downtown Neighborhood Association and the City of Savannah took issue with one portion of the petition in front of the board: Chatham County deciding to opt out of the Certificate of Appropriateness review process.
“So, my big question is why now? Why try to opt out of this now? It’s just really unusual this late in the game, when we’re putting the finishing touches on this courthouse, to opt out of the rest of the process. And I encourage them to just follow through with the rest of the design review process that’s been well-established, that we’ve had here for years. And it’s going to build something that’s better for all of Savannah,” Palumbo said.
Those who voiced concern about the county’s decision to opt out say what’s at risk is the city’s already threatened National Historic Landmark status that the COA process helps protect. Metropolitan Planning Commission Executive Director Melanie Wilson came to the county’s defense, telling the group in the teleconference she’s been talking with county staff about the issue as early as Wednesday morning.
“I don’t want anybody to think that they are not reconsidering taking the recommendations that they receive from the board to talk with the Chair of the County, as well as the committee that’s appointed to do the reviews. They are,” Wilson said.
Whether or not the county opts back in to the COA application process, Wilson says she’s still talking with county staff about that.
