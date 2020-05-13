City of Savannah announces latest initiative in Resilient Savannah plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday afternoon, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced the latest initiative out of the plan called Resilient Savannah that aims to help safely re-open Savannah’s economy.
That new initiative is called “Savannah Safe.”
Businesses wanting to participate will take a Savannah Safe Pledge, which will be a voluntary commitment to follow CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Savannah Safe will partner the City of Savannah with the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce, the Metropolitan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Visit Savannah and the Tourism Leadership Council to help local businesses with the process of opening up safely while following science and data.
A new website has been created for Savannah Safe where business owners can review the standards for the Savannah Safe designation, and all businesses taking the pledge will receive a certificate indicating that they are committed to operating as safe as possible.
Mayor Van Johnson said during Wednesday’s Savannah Safe Pledge announcement, “So we believe, quite frankly, that there is an intersection between personal responsibility and business responsibility. Where business responsibility and personal responsibility meet, that is the safe place of operating during these times.“
The thought is this Savannah Safe designation will help local businesses get back on their feet quicker, showing customers that they’re committed to health and safety.
