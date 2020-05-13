Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 5-13-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will continue to build over the area this week. We'll see mainly sunny skies and no big rain chance through the weekend. Low pressure will develop near the Bahamas this weekend and move to the northeast by Monday. This will keep the low away from the US. There is a 70% chance of the low become subtropical. The first name on the 2020 hurricane list is Arthur.
Today will be sunny, highs 76-84.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 58-68.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.