Engineering against COVID-19: Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus using 3-D printers to help frontline workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One professor at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus is doing his part in the fight against COVID-19.
Making use of the 3-D printers they have available, Dr. Wayne Johnson, an engineering professor is helping to develop and print respirator masks for frontline workers in our area
.He said Alicia Hawrylko, a Mechanical Engineering student came to him with the idea, and they’re working on perfecting the design before they begin producing large quantities of them, working remotely in conjunction with St. Joseph’s Candler.
The masks are a modified version of the “Montana mask" and you can replace the filter portion. The mask itself is plastic, with fabric strips that go around the entire head to avoid ear breakdown, and allowing the straps to be washed and sanitized.
“We felt that it was important to try to give back to the community and assist in any way that we can, and it was also a great opportunity for our students to get real-life experience and opportunity to apply what they learned in the classroom to a very important situation and circumstance,” Johnson said.
He added that in the future, this will be taught as a real-life application case study for his students.
