Everyday Heroes: 6,000 lbs. of chicken donated to Chatham Co. families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Times are tough for many right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday, Metro Savannah Rotary, Loop it Up Savannah, and other nonprofits partnered up to give away 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken to hundreds of Chatham County families.
Metro Savannah Rotary used Club funds and a COVID-19 emergency grant it received, to make the more than $6,000 donation to help fund Loop It Up Savannah’s #ArtSmart Activity Kits initiative.
Loop it Up is preparing hundreds of kits. Metro Rotary members also helped Loop It Up assemble the kits.
Boston Agrex donated 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken quarters to be distributed with the #ArtSmart Activity Kits.
“Any time there’s a hurricane, or just a time when people are struggling a lot, or just dealing with a lot, we try to step up and it’s great to be able to do that. We love Savannah and sad that we’re not getting to physically be with our kids and our families right now, but at least we can do this," said Loop It Up Savannah Executive Director Molly Lieberman.
Loop it up’s #ArtSmart Activity Kits include art supplies, books, and other activities for children to use at home.
