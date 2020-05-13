Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Clemson’s most recent national championship football team also met the mark in the classroom. The Tigers' 2018 football team was one of 10 national champs to earn recognition from the NCAA for their Academic Progress Rate scores. Scores are based on academic eligibility, retention rates and degrees that are earned. Programs that produce a perfect score of 1,000 and those finishing among the top 10% of teams in their sport are honored by the NCAA. The other national championship teams to make the list were Colorado in women’s cross country, Columbia in men’s and women’s fencing, Oklahoma in women’s gymnastics, Stanford in men’s golf and women’s water polo, Stephen F. Austin in bowling, Texas in men’s tennis and UCLA in beach volleyball.
UNDATED (AP) — The marketing agent who has sued NBA rookie Zion Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and his current agency of breach of contract. Williamson had already filed a lawsuit in North Carolina to terminate a contract with Prime Sports. Last week Ford’s attorneys submitted questions in the Florida lawsuit. The list includes whether Williamson's family sought or accepted improper benefits to sign with Duke. Those filings offer no evidence of wrongdoing.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It has been 13 weeks since NASCAR opened its season with a visit by President Donald Trump to the Daytona 500. Thousands of fans went through metal detectors for that race. When NASCAR resumes its season this Sunday in Darlington, South Carolina, drivers will have their temperatures taken as they enter the track. There will be no fans inside. NASCAR is going ahead with racing, saying it can do so safely while getting itself and its hard-hit teams badly needed revenue.
UNDATED (AP) — The new coronavirus is preventing football prospects from leaving home to visit campuses and is keeping college coaches from traveling to evaluate players across the country. North Carolina coach Mack Brown believes this could cause more 2021 prospects to stay home. That point remains up for debate. The 247Sports database shows more than 60% of verbally committed prospects to Power Five schools who made their decisions on or before March 11 chose schools within 300 miles of their hometowns. More than half the recruits who committed after that selected a college over 300 miles away.