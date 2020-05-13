Horizons Savannah Program moves to online program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -For 18 years, Savannah Country Day School has been one of four local campuses hosting the Horizons Savannah Program, a six-week summer camp for children from under-resourced families. This summer will be different.
Because of the health crisis, Horizons has made the move to a virtual camp this year, offering its largely academic-based program online.
About 300 local children from kindergarten through 12th grade participate in the camp. This year some new and additional resources will be needed to connect many of those students to the professional teachers who lead the classroom activities that will now be done at home.
“Our teachers have been working really hard trying to figure out how to keep the Horizons spirit alive over the computer through the magic of the internet,” said Christy Edwards, executive director of Horizons. "I think they’re doing a fantastic job. I’m excited about what they’re going to be doing for the kids.
“There are some good things that come out of this,” said Kef Wilson, head of school for SCDS. "I think the teachers are developing a whole new skill set. The kids are learning how to learn virtually and teachers are learning how to teach virtually. So, I think that will reap benefits down the road even when we are back on campus and through the pandemic.
One week from today, on May 20th, Horizons will be holding its annual giving day, in which it seeks donations from the community to support the program. They have been able to purchase Chrome Books for some kids in the camp through a grant but with the change in format this year, they are asking for even more help from the community.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.