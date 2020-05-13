Local craftsmen specializes in blowing glass

“I think the fascination started when I was in college, and being a local it helps me, you know?" says Ronald Martinez, the owner of Hostess City Hot Glass. "When I see that a lot of locals are getting into what I do and educating towards what glass blowing really is. When I’m working with it, it just feels like, I don’t care if there are 20 people or 20 thousand people watching me, I don’t care, because its just me and Im in love with the process. I get in a zone pretty much and Im captivated by it somehow. Especially from a form that is coming from such a humble beginning and turning into beautiful items.”