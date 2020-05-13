Local craftsmen specializes in blowing glass

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -When you think of artists in Savannah usually we think of people who set up easels and paint in the city’s squares. But some artists use sand and fire to create their masterpieces.
“I think the fascination started when I was in college, and being a local it helps me, you know?" says Ronald Martinez, the owner of Hostess City Hot Glass. "When I see that a lot of locals are getting into what I do and educating towards what glass blowing really is. When I’m working with it, it just feels like, I don’t care if there are 20 people or 20 thousand people watching me, I don’t care, because its just me and Im in love with the process. I get in a zone pretty much and Im captivated by it somehow. Especially from a form that is coming from such a humble beginning and turning into beautiful items.”
“It comes from this liquid form and then within about a minute you’ve got that sort of small time frame to make it happen, so we do a lot of reheating and going back and forth until we actually finish a job. And it’s a repetitive motion. A lot of people get bored when they do that, but for me, I lose track of time when I’m going through the whole orders. Some people call themselves an artist, but I’m still a craftsman. I’m still a student at the end of the day. I find something new every day that I can do and stretch the limits of that material.”
“Every time I want to do something, you can’t just sit here bored and get your butt wet without trying it, so -- try it! Try pottery! Try farming, man! Try carpentry! Try glass? I mean, you never know its for you until you jump in the water.”
“In Savannah, I’m just lucky I’m from here and I live in a city that enjoys and endows the art, ya know? And with the communities help, it made it for me. I don’t have the “Tiger King” or the “Carol Baskin” effect? So, I’m not going to be financially ruined by it, so everybody...everybody helped, so thank you! Thank you so much!”
“At the end of the day, we do what we do and you have to kind of adapt, ya know? I mean, for me, its an adventure on a daily. I wake up doing this. And if you see my artwork someplace else, there’s love and passion for what I do. And, I’m a little bit on the OCD side of things too, so it helps. But, at the end of the day, I just enjoy it.”
“I think that’s the secret to a successful career in anything. It just happens to be glass blowing for me.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.