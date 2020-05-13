New guidelines for Memorial Health visitors during COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another sign life is slowly getting back to normal, Memorial Health has new entry guidelines for visitors.
The hospital says Wednesday was the first day every patient was allowed to have a visitor.
This visitor policy allows for one designated caregiver for each patient to come during visiting hours.
Memorial Health says the children's hospital can also have one caregiver visit and Neonatal patients may have two parents visit and take turns visiting.
Each person who comes must be requested by the patient and when they arrive at the hospital, they'll go through a routine screening process and get their temperature taken.
Staff will check their identification and visitors will receive a special arm band to put on.
The Chief Nursing Officer for Memorial Health says they’ve already had several visitors Wednesday who said were excited to see their loved ones.
“It’s been really great to have civilians in the hospital, to have patient families so that the family members can be connected with their patients because we know that this is important to their healing process and so we’ve been working very hard to create a safe process so that we would be protecting the patients and their visitors and our hospital and the community," said Chief Nursing Officer Todd Isbell.
Memorial Health also says some patients can have an additional visitor under special circumstances.
If you want more information on Memorial Health’s visitor guidelines, you can visit their website.
