Restaurants adjust bar seating, schedule to adhere to regulations

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Places like Molly MacPherson’s Scottish Pub operate not only as a bar but as restaurant as well. Due to their restaurant status, they can be open. They say they’re adjusting follow social distancing guidelines from the government.
"At the moment we are operating at about 35 percent of what we're used to operating at, so that in itself is a challenge which I think is a challenge for a lot of businesses that surround us and even in Savannah,” Molly MacPherson’s bar manager in Pooler, Jasmine Guzman said.
Guzman said after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp extended his order to keep bars and nightclubs closed in the state, it hasn't stopped their usual business.
"It's been pretty consistent actually because at our doors we are enforcing the social distancing laws and, so they know that they can't come in after hours utilize Molly MacPherson 's as a bar,” she said.
However, she said they have made changes from how they normally do things.
"We do have bar stools at the bar. They are six feet apart because there's a lot of patrons that do come in and they just want to grab a quick bite to eat and probably just one beer and they leave, but we do have seating at the bar, yes."
Even adjusting their hours to ensure the safety of their patrons.
"Since Governor Kemp's order what we've been doing is we've put our hours from 12 to 9 p.m., usually we're open until like 2 a.m. or so but we have reduced our hours because after a certain time we are considered a bar so we have been closing at 9 p.m.”
She says with Molly's being known as a bar as well, it has been a challenge turning people away from wanting to come in after hours.
"I have been getting a lot of phone calls actually probably around closing time which is 9 p.m. to see if we are staying open, so I do believe there are people who are seeking that out."
Guzman said their regulars are still supportive and continue to drop by. But she does hope to get back to normal soon.
