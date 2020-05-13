Reward offered for information to help Bulloch Co. arson investigation

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire that destroyed an empty house in Bulloch County has investigators looking for answers and offering a reward.
Bulloch County fire crews got the call back on May 1 on Old Thorn Pond Road. The caller told them it had been vacant for a while.
They came and put out the fire, then started digging around. They learned it hadn't had electricity for almost a year - that's a red flag for investigators.
They learned one of the doors had been unlocked. Then they learned about the house's ownership status.
“It's my understanding that it's owned by a bank out of state. There's a realtor that's been showing it and there's been a good bit of foot traffic in there,” Bulloch County Fire Chief Chris Ivey said.
The state fire marshals are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. The chief urges anyone with information to contact him.
