Richmond Hill restaurants receive $1,000 each from Downtown Development Authority

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A payment of $34,000 from the Richmond Hill Downtown Development Authority will be split among 34 independently owned restaurants with the intention of helping them stay afloat during the pandemic.
In return, the restaurants gave forty $25 gifts to hand out to those in the community. Chairman Georgene Brazer says this was a way to help bring attention to the restaurants that may be struggling. She says though this is just the first of many projects they plan to do, it was a way to show their support through the good and bad times.
“Now we have a virus and we have a whole new world to cope with," says Brazer. "We thought ‘well, we are there to develop economics and we have 34 wonderful restaurants independently owned and they’re very important for us to care for literally to envelop because they bring in the tax dollars, they bring in people from Savannah, people who are traveling on I-95 and of course our own constituents who live in Richmond Hill’.”
Brazer says they are hoping to give the gift cards out to first responders and people who donate food to the food bank.
