Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on Pinetree Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Pinetree Road.
According to the police department, officers responded to the 2300 block of Pinetree Road at about 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officers found 28-year-old Vincent Smalls, Jr. with a gunshot wound. Smalls later succumbed to his injuries.
According to the police department, detectives do not believe this is a random shooting.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
