SCCPSS kicks off 3 days of virtual graduation ceremonies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will host virtual graduations this year.
The ceremonies are expected to take place this Wednesday through Friday, May 13-15, 2020. Graduates and their families are encouraged to watch the ceremonies from the safety of their homes.
Over 2,000 seniors are expected to graduate.
Students have not been reporting to school since mid-March. But seniors of the various high schools did get to return a few weeks ago to receive their caps and gowns during a curbside celebration, but only for a quick drive-thru. The school district says the principals and their faculty members really got into it. They found all kinds of ways to recognize their seniors.
Several faculty members will be live streaming the ceremonies from the Whitney Administrative Building. The ceremony will include the traditional components like a message from the superintendent, salutatorian, and valedictorian.
Virtual Graduation times are as follows:
May 13:
- Jenkins High School: Wednesday, May 13, 10 a.m.
- Groves High School: Wednesday, May 13, 11:30 a.m.
- Beach High School: Wednesday, May 13, 1 p.m.
- Savannah Early College: Wednesday, May 13, 2:30 p.m.
May 14:
- New Hampstead High School: Thursday, May 14, 10 a.m.
- Savannah High School: Thursday, May 14, 12 p.m.
- Johnson High School: Thursday, May 14, 1:30 p.m.
- Islands High School: Thursday, May 14, 3 p.m.
May 15:
- Savannah Arts Academy: Friday, May 15, 10 a.m.
- Woodville-Tompkins High School: Friday, May 15, 11:30 a.m.
- Windsor Forest High School: Friday, May 15, 1 p.m.
Although it’s not the traditional ceremony, the school district hopes it’s still a special moment for all of the graduates.
“In K-12 education, the graduation is an important milestone. It’s a very important right of passage for students, so it was critical that, although it couldn’t be in the more traditional sense, it still needed to be an important right of passage. So, we were tasked with providing that opportunity,” said Bernadette Ball-Oliver, SCCPSS.
You can find the Graduation Livestreams on the district’s website by clicking here.
