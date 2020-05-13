Senior Citizen’s, Inc. adjusting procedures as Ga. reopens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp continues to ask Georgians who are 65 and older to remain under a shelter at home order. With that guidance, Senior Citizens, Inc. says they will continue with the same COVID-19 measures.
Last time WTOC checked in with Senior Citizens, Inc., they had suspended a majority of their services and activities, except for services like Meals on Wheels and the Adult Day Health Center.
As the pandemic progressed, SCI's president says they decided to close the adult center due to seniors being one of the most vulnerable groups to COVID-19.
Right now, SCI’s building is closed to the public and a majority of staff are working from home. SCI is still offering the food deliveries, crisis intervention, and in-home services. They’re also trying to keep seniors cool as we begin the warmer temperatures. Every year, SCI hosts a fan drive to help with that measure. But this year instead of donating one, the organization is asking for a monetary donation so they can purchase a fan to keep an older adult cool.
"What is happening to most people is they're getting a taste of what it's like to be an older adult who can't get out of their homes and run their own errands. So maybe as this gets better, people will remember that older adults need our help all the time," said Patti Lyons, SCI President.
For more information on how to donate to SCI’s Fan Drive or if you are a senior and you would like to receive a fan, call SCI’s main office at (912) 236-0363.
