Senior Citizen’s, Inc. adjusting procedures as Ga. reopens

Right now, SCI’s building is closed to the public and a majority of staff are working from home. SCI is still offering the food deliveries, crisis intervention, and in-home services. They’re also trying to keep seniors cool as we begin the warmer temperatures. Every year, SCI hosts a fan drive to help with that measure. But this year instead of donating one, the organization is asking for a monetary donation so they can purchase a fan to keep an older adult cool.