Statesboro small businesses use website to promote services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Plenty of small businesses have tried to team together to overcome the shutdown during this pandemic.
El Sombrero in Statesboro has been around for decades, but the shutdown due to COVID hit them just like an upstart. So they and dozens of other businesses have teamed with two business people for a cyber market that will get customers back to them.
The owner says he worried when they closed if they would fade from people’s memories.
“After the second or third week, I started thinking I didn’t think this was going to be just two or three weeks,” says owner Abel Leon. “We started getting worried.”
They’ve reopened, but can only take so many customers at a time. And many regulars still aren’t doing dine-in just yet. So he and others struggle to get back on their feet. Two local business owners founded a website to help promote businesses online who’re used to being face to face.
“Necessity is the mother of invention,” says co-founder Sean Fox. They’ve had to figure out ways to keep the lights on and the doors open."
They call it On and Open. The website helps local shops sell gift cards and more on the platform beyond their doors and it’s not charging the merchants to be there, only a credit card transaction fee.
“Essentially 98 cents of every dollar is going to the business,” Fox explains. “There’s no membership or sign up fee.”
For Abel and others, it’s a way to reconnect with customers until they’re all ready to come inside.
“I knew the people liked us,” Abel said. “I just didn’t know how much they liked us.”
