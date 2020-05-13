Subtropical system expected to form over the southwest Atlantic this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sub-tropical area of low pressure may organize over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean this weekend or early next week.
There is no reason to get nervous or be particularly nervous about this potential. Even if a system were to be classified and given a name the - overall weather pattern and steering current would likely push whatever weak system develops north and east; away from the United States.
This is still ‘early’ and before the June 1st official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The last system to form before June 1st and adversely impact our area was Tropical Storm Bonnie during Memorial Day Weekend 2016. Heavy rains, high surf, and beach erosion and gusty coastal winds ruined plans and caused travel headaches for some in our area. This system is forming in an entirely different weather pattern and is not forecast to have any direct impacts on our area.
Depending on exactly where this system develops, breezes may turn more north and northeasterly this weekend. The risk of rip currents may increase this weekend and next week. But, no direct impacts are in the first alert forecast.
The WTOC Weather Team will be monitoring this system and keeping you updated on TV, wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
