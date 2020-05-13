Taking it slow: One Lowcountry restaurant isn’t rushing the reopening process

The employees are not required to wear their masks, but have decided to. The front door has a sticker that says ‘We Took The Pledge’. That was given by the Chamber of Commerce. It ensures some safety guidelines, like the ones listed on signs around the restaurant, asking customers to refrain from entering if they feel ill, maintaining a six-foot distance, sneezing or coughing into a tissue or your elbow, and refrain from shaking hands, or any unnecessary contact.