Mayor Van Johnson announces new economic reopening initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Mayor Van Johnson is set to address safely reopening Savannah’s economy in a Zoom conference call starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
The call comes quickly after the mayor held a press conference announcing that he asked the City Attorney to investigate the legal rights of enforcing the use of masks to combat the spread of COVID-19 throughout the city.
The mayor pointed out in a previous news conference that even though Chatham County is the fifth most populated county in the state, it has one of the lowest infection rates in Georgia. He says he’d like to keep it that way.
