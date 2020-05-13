Wednesday: Pleasant weather continues!

By Cutter Martin | May 13, 2020 at 4:28 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 4:28 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cool and calm morning across the area with cool temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid-70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

\The forecast remains dry and a bit breezy.

Temperatures cool back into the 60s this evening and 50s, lower 60s by Thursday morning. Temperatures recover into the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon as a dry and mostly sunny forecast continues.

A warming trend cranks-up heading into the weekend; highs peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The forecast remains mostly dry through the early portion of next week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

