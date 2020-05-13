Wednesday: Pleasant weather continues!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cool and calm morning across the area with cool temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid-70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.
\The forecast remains dry and a bit breezy.
Temperatures cool back into the 60s this evening and 50s, lower 60s by Thursday morning. Temperatures recover into the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon as a dry and mostly sunny forecast continues.
A warming trend cranks-up heading into the weekend; highs peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The forecast remains mostly dry through the early portion of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.