Annual QuestFest event will be held virtually this summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Girl Scouts will be participating in a virtual QuestFest this year.
For the past few years, thousands of Girl Scouts would descend upon Savannah for a city-wide scavenger hunt. Groups of girls would roam the city solving puzzles and challenges.
Instead of canceling this year's Questfest, the Girl Scouts decided to host the event online.
The event is being held July 18-19. There will be 80-plus quests designed to inspire creativity and encourage scouts to make a difference in their communities.
