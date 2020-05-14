Attorneys of one Arbery case suspect say evidence will clear him of charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Attorneys for one of the men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death say the evidence will clear Travis McMichael.
He's charged with murder and aggravated assault in Arbery's death.
The case will likely focus on Georgia's citizen's arrest statute and whether Travis McMichael lawfully acted in self-defense. He and his father say they chased Arbery because he looked like a burglary suspect.
McMichael's attorneys say the tragic death of Arbery doesn't mean Travis committed a crime.
"No matter how you look at this case, a young man has died. And that is always a tragedy. That’s at the forefront of our minds. But that does not mean that a crime has been committed,” Travis’ attorney, Robert G. Ruben said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.