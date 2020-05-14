Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office is reviewing deputy’s actions in deputy-involved shooting incident

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man injured in a deputy-involved shooting is still in the hospital recovering, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
The Beaufort County deputy is on paid administrative leave. Pending the outcome of the internal review by the Office of Professional Responsibility.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has released the full police report that details what happened at last weekend's deputy-involved shooting.
The report states 18 officers were involved in the response. Five different calls came into dispatch from three different callers about a house in the Shady Glen neighborhood. According to the incident report, dispatch advised first responders a man was reportedly trying to hurt his family and damage a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic man damaging a vehicle while holding a metal pipe.
According to the report, the man charged towards a deputy, who then shot the man. The report does not identify the deputy or the man who was shot. It also does not say how many times the deputy fired his gun.
Once the crime scene was taped off, SLED took over the investigation of the shooting with cooperation from the sheriff’s office.
“The SLED investigation is being conducted at the same time. They are separate investigations. The sheriff’s office internal review is to determine whether the deputy was following procedure and policy at the time of the incident,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said.
For now, they don’t have a timeline on when a decision will be made for the deputy. But both SLED and the sheriff’s office say timeliness and a thorough investigation is their top priority.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.