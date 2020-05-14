Businesses participate in ‘Mask Up Beaufort’ initiative

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - In Beaufort, if you come into some stores and you don’t have a mask you can pick one up for free, even if you don’t intend to buy anything.
“There’s no harm in wearing in the chance that it really is a problem,” Beaufort River Glass owner Jennifer Wenk said.
Wenk is a small business owner in downtown Beaufort. She’s participating in “Mask Up Beaufort.”
“We have masks to offer to customers to encourage them to do the safe thing,” Wenk said.
Anyone can come in and pick up a mask. Wenk says it’s about keeping each other safe. “Why do we want to harm others? I mean don’t be naïve, just put a freaking mask on,” Wenk said.
The program was started by the mayor and has significantly grown.
“And now I think we are up to about 15 businesses that asked to be distributing masks,” Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling said.
The effort is funded by donations. The mayor is hoping the masks availability helps the city in the coming months.
“It’s an effort to not only keep people here safe but to rebuild confidence that this is a community you want to visit.”
