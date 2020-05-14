Coast Guard rescues 3 teens after ship runs aground near St. Catherine’s Sound

SAINT CATHERINES ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coast Guard rescued three teenagers Wednesday after the vessel they were on ran aground near St. Catherine’s Sound.
According to Coast Guard Charleston, a report of a 25-foot vessel aground with three teenagers and an adult aboard came in just after 5 p.m. The Dolphin aircrew responded and landed on a nearby beach.
The crew retrieved the three teenagers while the adult remained aboard the vessel. The teens were then transported to Hunter Army Airfield.
The Coast Guard says the adult was able to refloat the vessel just before 1 a.m. Thursday and move to deeper water inside a protected harbor where he remained for the rest of the night before returning home safely the following morning.
