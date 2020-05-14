Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 5-14-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will continue to build over the area this week. We'll see dry weather, plenty of sun and no rain through the weekend. Low pressure will develop near the Bahamas this weekend and move to the northeast by Monday. This will keep the low away from the US. No rain or wind is expected but high surf and rip currents are possible. There is a 70% chance of the low become tropical or subtropical. The first name on the 2020 hurricane list is Arthur. A cold front Tuesday brings our next rain chance.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 77-84.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, lows 60-68.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy, highs 78-84.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for early showers and storms, lows near 60.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 80s.
