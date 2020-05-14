Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 5-14-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will continue to build over the area this week. We'll see dry weather, plenty of sun and no rain through the weekend. Low pressure will develop near the Bahamas this weekend and move to the northeast by Monday. This will keep the low away from the US. No rain or wind is expected but high surf and rip currents are possible. There is a 70% chance of the low become tropical or subtropical. The first name on the 2020 hurricane list is Arthur. A cold front Tuesday brings our next rain chance.