Discussion to continue over proposed changes to Savannah City Council’s ethics code

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be coming to Savannah City Council’s ethics code.
City staff presented four proposals Thursday. The first two deal with Campaign Contributions.
The third proposal stops former elected officials from doing business with the city for two years after they’re out of office. And the fourth would allow council members to remove an alderperson from office.This was just a discussion over some proposed changes, but one item that did not please some members of Savannah City Council was the fourth item. That proposal would give council the ability to remove one of its members for ethics issues.
Right now, the only way to remove someone from council for ethics violations is a recall action.
“That has to be left up to the people that voted us into office. I do worry about the unintended consequences of giving council its own ability to remove its members. That’s just my feedback,” District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo said.
The proposal would leave the decision of removal up to an impartial panel, who would conduct a hearing. But like Alderman Palumbo, District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan believes the decision should be up to the people.
“They elected us, and they should be the only ones by recall of the governor’s office to replace those people who hold office that are not committed to the oath that they took,” Wilder Bryan said.
Right now, the most council can do to punish a member for ethics violations is a censure, or public reprimand. And at least one council member thinks that isn’t enough.
“I think if there’s ethical behavior that needs to be addressed; it needs to go far beyond censuring. And I think there needs to be some accountability beyond slapping a person’s hand in public, saying we don’t agree with what you did. It’s bad, and just moving on from that point. There needs to be accountability,” District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee said.
Purtee did say, however, he believes the decision to remove a council member should be left up to the voters who put that person in office.
One thing Mayor Van Johnson added to the discussion was the desire to have a judge or more neutral party make decisions about council behavior instead of a council-appointed ethics board, which is currently the practice.
