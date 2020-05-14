Effingham Co. School District planning to offer in-person graduation ceremony

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While some school districts opt for the virtual graduation or even a drive thru approach, the Effingham County School District is trying to give their seniors all of the above. Including an in-person ceremony.
Of course, to pull that off won’t be easy but district officials say they’ll do everything in their power to give the Class of 2020 the sendoff they truly deserve.
"We definitely care what their feelings are and they’re the seniors that are graduating. They’ve been with our school system the whole time, so we value their opinion,” said ECSD Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse.
Effingham County School District reaching out to their senior class to help make a decision on this year’s graduation.
“We’ve actually put out two surveys now,” said Dr. Shearouse.
The surveys making it clear, their seniors wanted an in-person graduation even if it meant moving the date. Then Wednesday night the district released their official plans.
“We thought that it was best to have a drive-thru graduation ceremony May 22 and 23,” said Dr. Shearouse.
Directly following that the same day, a virtual graduation. But that’s not all.
“We also look forward to June 26 and 27 as an optional day to have a live graduation,” Dr. Shearouse added.
Though he says it’s not completely set in stone.
“Of course, it is tentative because we don’t know what the rules are going to be at the time.”
But it’s enough to offer the Class of 2020 some hope of normalcy.
A chance to say goodbye to their classmates and their school on their terms in a place they love.
"They really didn’t want to have it at a remote location like the Civic Center or Hanner Fieldhouse at Georgia Southern. They really wanted to have graduation here in the county,” said Dr. Shearouse.
For now, that’s the plan.
Seniors just hoping to leave the year how they started it, together.
Dr. Shearouse did say again the in-person graduation is tentative depending on what happens once the Governor’s executive order expires at the end of the month.
But they are hoping to be able to hold those at their high school football fields in June
As for the drive-thru and virtual graduations those will go on as planned May 22 and 23 starting at 8 a.m.
