Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing, food distribution held in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire partnered with Diversity Health Center in Hinesville Thursday to offer free COVID-19 drive through testing.
Along with the drive through testing, they distributed food from the mobile food pantry.
The food pantry was provided by America’s Second Harvest. We talked to one woman who is using the food she received to help others.
“I feel like if I cant use the food I can give it to the ones who do need it, so there’s a lot of needy people in my neighborhood who don’t have vehicles. So I can take what I cant use and give it to them," said Petra Rough.
Everyone who got tested or received food remained in their cars to practice social distancing.
