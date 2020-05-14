Good News: Miniature horse brings big smiles

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been quiet at Faith Equestrian as they have shut down during the pandemic. But they decided to get out and create a little noise for some local kids by bringing their pony “Higbie” to cheer people up.
"Our mission is to help people using the power of the horse.”
This week, Faith Equestrian's smallest horse was its mightiest in executing that mission when "Higbie'', their miniature pony, visited children in Rincon.
"We are out here just to bring a little joy. We wanted to come out, the kids have been cooped up, they don’t have a lot to do with summer starting and I know mentally for myself, it's just been a struggle,” Faith Equestrian CEO Bonnie Rachael said.
Faith Equestrian has not been able to offer its therapeutic riding classes during the health crisis. But Rachael says her organization - and Higbie - still has something to offer.
"I was ready to get out and the pony was ready to get out. So, we thought coming out to a community and spreading some joy would be a good thing to do.”
"It just makes me think that people care. To give kids something to do and look forward to. It makes everyone happy,” said Madison Wheeles, who visited Higbie.
Blanford Crossing in Rincon was the first community Higbie visited. But the little guy might be getting out more, making more people forget about the current situation for a little while.
“We wanted to let people know if they were interested in us coming to their neighborhood, they can let us know, maybe call us or go to our website and we’d be glad to bring Higbie to their neighborhood too.”
