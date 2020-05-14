Gov. McMaster discusses plans to reopen more businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster addressed the public following Wednesday’s accelerateSC task force meeting.
Wednesday, the Response sub-group of accelerateSC talked about reopening attractions and entertainment venues, as well as athletic fields and hotels.
They also discussed guidelines to help day cares that closed reopen safely.
No dates were mentioned as to when attractions should open, but some members of the committee suggested smaller businesses could open soon while zoos, amusement parks and other larger businesses would need more time.
