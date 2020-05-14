Keeping a clean beach important for turtle nesting season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Turtle nesting season is in full swing and so are the crowded days at the beach. It's a time for people to be extra vigilant of picking up after themselves.
"In turtle nesting season in May and hatchling season in October, it's extra important that the beach stay clear of all obstacles. That's trash, that's holes in the sand and that's discarded equipment,” Tim Arnold said.
Arnold volunteers with Fight Dirty Tybee. Every week, the volunteers collect buckets of litter. Litter that could be very harmful to turtles looking to nest.
"If they get disoriented from too much light or too much litter or too many holes it can be deadly,” Arnold said.
So far, there aren't any nests on Tybee this season. Sea Turtle Coordinator with the Tybee Island Marine Science Center, Tammy Smith said nets could pop up in the next week or two.
"Last year we had 23. A couple years ago we had 25, which is our highest,” Smith said.
Smith said they're monitoring the beach every day looking for tracks from female turtles. She says once a nest does appear it's important that the area stays free from trash.
"The rings that go around a six pack of cokes or drinks, they can get tangled up in,” Smith said.
Fight Dirty Tybee will also be paying extra attention to these areas.
"When a nest has been identified and courted off we will make sure that that whole area is clear of trash right through hatchling season,” Arnold said.
Turtle nesting season will end on Oct. 31.
People are also advised to fill any holes they dug in the sand and level out sandcastles before leaving the beach. This way the turtle won’t get hurt as it makes its way to its nesting spot and then back into the water.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.