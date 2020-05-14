Man charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death called 911 nearly 2 weeks earlier

GLYNN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Newly released 911 audio from a February 11th incident gives more context to the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation. Travis McMichael called 911 on someone who was cutting through yards in Satilla Shores.
McMichael told dispatchers that person ran inside an unbuilt home in his Glynn County neighborhood when he saw McMichael backing up.
“I was leaving the neighborhood, and I just caught a guy running into a house being built two houses down from me. When I turned around, he took off running into the house," McMichael told a dispatcher. “When I turned around and saw him and backed up, he reached into his pocket and ran into the house so I don’t know if he’s armed or not. But he looked like, he was acting like he was. So be mindful of that.”
Newly released video from the homeowner’s attorney showed someone inside, though it’s not clear if it’s Ahmaud Arbery. The video does not show a weapon. McMichael told the dispatcher he had never seen that person in the neighborhood.
The man building the home, Larry English, caught a trespasser in the home at least two other times, in Oct. and Nov. of 2019.
“I am sitting right across the street in my truck watching the house,” McMichael told dispatchers in that Feb. 11 call. “I guess he doesn’t realize we’re here. He’s got the damn lights on right now with a flashlight looking through the house... There’s about four of us over here around it right now."
Police arrived about five minutes after the 911 call started. The officers nor the neighbors ever found anyone.
McMichael’s response on Feb. 11, calling 911 and waiting on police, stands in stark contrast to his response on Feb. 23, the day he shot Arbery and claimed self-defense.
An incident report said that his father, Greg, noticed Arbery running down the road in front of Travis’s house. The father and son grabbed guns and chased Arbery. Greg called 911 as they pursued, but they did not wait on police to confront Arbery, who they caught up to.
Publicly released cell phone video from William Bryan showed the shooting; McMichael and his father are seen in front of Arbery, who’s running down the middle of the street. Arbery runs around the front of the truck, before McMichael fired once at Arbery. The two struggled over the shotgun, and two more shots were fired. Arbery, unarmed, collapsed and died a few steps after running away.
Attorneys for both McMichaels said Thursday the evidence will clear their clients in the shooting.
